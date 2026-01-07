Loveland weighs new space for 24/7 shelter, new camping ban rules

LOVELAND, Colo. — Sheltering options for those experiencing homelessness in the City of Loveland are few and far between, and in the new year, city leaders are trying to figure out a long-term solution.

The Loveland Resource Center (LRC) is set to close mid-March, prompting city leaders to explore next steps for the community's most vulnerable residents.

"Seven," who stays in a tent each night behind the LRC alongside his dog, Sox, is just one person experiencing homelessness in the city. With the center's closure looming, he and others face an uncertain future.

"It seems like we're an inconvenience, a burden," he told Denver7. "We're just not wanted... period."

Lilia Onstott "Seven", a man experiencing homelessness in Loveland speaking with Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio.

Fifteen minutes from the current resource center, there's a warehouse for sale on the northwest side. The $2.85 million purchase would house a 24/7 shelter run by a nonprofit partner.

On Tuesday, the community weighed in on the proposal during the city's regular council meeting.

Residents expressed mixed opinions about the potential solution.

"Reevaluate how we are spending money to support these services," one man who did not want to be identified for this story told Denver7.

"The fact of the matter is, there are some people that just don't get to start at the 50 yard line of life," another man, who also did not want to be identified, said.

Denver7

City Council is also considering new camping ban rules.

Currently, the city must give at least 72 hours notice before breaking up a camp, store belongings and make sure shelter space is available.

They'll decide whether to remove that requirement, which would align with the 2024 Supreme Court decision Grants Pass vs. Johnson.

While waiting to see what city leaders decide, those like "Seven" remain hopeful that a new building will bring new opportunities.

"It would open up my options for searching for a job and trying to rebuild my life," he said.

Lilia Onstott Outside the Loveland Resource Center along S. Lincoln Ave.

However, some community members remain skeptical that the proposed solution will address the root of the problem.

"I don't understand why you want to continue to move the problem," one resident said during public comment.

As of now, Loveland City Council will vote on whether or not to purchase the warehouse and whether to adopt new camping ban rules at their next meeting on Jan. 20.

Denver7 is committed to covering the future of sheltering in Loveland. Read our previous coverage below:

