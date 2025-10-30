Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Loveland to keep temporary shelter open through mid-March as city searches for long-term solution

Denver7 is following the city's search for a solution after it closed its only overnight shelter last month due to a lack of funding.
The City of Loveland plans to keep its temporary overnight shelter at the Loveland Resource Center open through mid-March as leaders work on a long-term solution for those experiencing homelessness.
LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland plans to keep its temporary overnight shelter at the Loveland Resource Center (LRC) open through mid-March as leaders work on a long-term solution for those experiencing homelessness.

Mike Quintana knows what it's like to live on the streets. He spends nights in a tent behind the LRC when he can get a spot.

"You feel the depression, you feel the poverty, and then, you know, you feel bad you're not working," Quintana said.

Stanley Garabrandt understands that feeling, too. He told Denver7 he used to have stability but now faces uncertainty each night.

"I used to have a job, apartment," Garabrandt said. "Now I'm homeless."

Loveland Resource Center
Pictured: People experiencing homelessness line the sidewalk outside of the Loveland Resource Center on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The situation became more challenging in Loveland at the end of September when the South Railroad Facility, which served as the city's only overnight shelter, closed its doors due to funding issues. The closure sent people searching for shelter, and many ended up at the LRC, which only offers indoor overnight shelter to 22 people.

Indoor space at the LRC is prioritized for women and individuals with physical disabilities. Outdoor shelter capacity varies depending on available space for tents.

Read our previous coverage below:

The City of Loveland decided this week to extend operations at the LRC through March 15, using one-time money remaining from the 2025 budget.

"The bad part is, March 15 is going to be the dead of the winter," Garabrandt said. "What are we going to do then?"

City leaders acknowledge they need to develop a comprehensive approach to address homelessness.

"In terms of a long-term solution, you can't just warehouse people," said City Councilman Steven Olson, who represents Ward 3. "We have to have a program that's transformational. It just doesn't enable the people to be homeless; it transforms their lives."

Loveland Resource Center
Pictured: Tents set up behind the Loveland Resource Center on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Olson said the city could consider purchasing the LRC and leasing it to a nonprofit to provide wrap-around services for homeless individuals.

As temperatures drop, the urgency grows for those experiencing homelessness.

"You definitely can catch frostbite, and then that's the scary thing," Quintana said.

Both Quintana and Garabrandt told Denver7 that time is running out to find a sustainable, long-term solution.

"Loveland needs to step up," said Garabrandt. "They call it Loveland. Where's the heart, where's the love?"

What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

