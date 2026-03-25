Loveland searches for solutions to address homelessness as closure of resource center looms

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Resource Center is set to close permanently at the end of April, leaving people experiencing homelessness with few options as city leaders search for a solution.

On Tuesday, Denver7 met Chris Greenhaw as doors opened for dinner at the resource center on Lincoln Avenue. He has been living on the streets since last July.

"There are people here that are using the system. There are people here that are not," Greenhaw said.

Services in the Northern Colorado city are already slim.

As of last week, the Loveland Resource Center no longer provides overnight shelter, and the city scrapped its plan to buy a warehouse on the northwest side. Last September, the city closed The South Railroad Facility which operated as an overnight shelter since 2023.

Denver7 Chris Greenhaw, experiencing homelessness in Loveland

We asked Greenhaw what his plan is once the place permanently closes.

"That's a good question. I'm gonna probably be here until the very end," Greenhaw said.

City leaders continued discussions Tuesday night to figure out a plan to address homelessness. They could consider designating a city park as a camping site or reactivating the South Railroad facility that closed last September.

The community weighed in on the issue during public comment Tuesday night.

"Some of you don’t like housing first. The only proven solution is housing with support first," one resident said.

"You’re pretending to make a difference and you’re not," another resident said.

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With time running out, Greenhaw said many people are turning to other cities for help.

"They're going all over. Fort Collins, Boulder, Greeley, Denver, out of state," Greenhaw said.

Greenhaw plans to stay in the area and hopes city leaders will figure out the next steps.

"I think any solution is better than none," Greenhaw said.

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