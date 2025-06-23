Colorado state park spotlight: Join Denver7's Ethan Carlson as he explores our state parks

Denver7 is shining the spotlight on our beautiful state parks with this new series about each park, the recreation available there and what you should know about visiting.

Colorado is home to more than 40 parks. Check out Colorado Park and Wildlife's (CPW) state park map tool here. Learn more about daily and yearly state park passes here.

Chatfield State Park is one of Colorado’s busiest outdoor destinations. Less than 20 miles from downtown Denver, it offers a variety of recreational activities that draw more than 2 million visitors each year.

“There’s motor boating or paddleboarding or kayaking, or if you want, you can fish," explained Chatfield State Park Park Ranger Timothy Abt. "We also have a model airfield. A lot of people come here to ride horses, to go up in a hot air balloon. There's dog training areas. There's a dog off-leash area.”

Cherry Creek State Park is much more than the Cherry Creek Reservoir. It’s an oasis for outdoor enthusiasts right in the heart of Aurora. With over 4,200 acres of land, this state park attracts more than 2 million visitors each year.

“You can go camping, you could go rent a horse, you can rent a paddleboard, all in one day and then go home,” explained Park Manager Michelle Seubert, who has been with CPW since 1989. “We also have a lot of people come here from all over the United States to camp, because it’s in proximity to the mountains and the Front Range.”

This park in Douglas County is great for hiking, rock climbing, birding, picnicking or just spending time outside. It has over 12 miles of trails, 2,600 acres, 100 species of birds, and 60-foot-tall rock climbing walls. Curious visitors can also learn about the park’s rich history and the dam that used to contain Cherry Creek.

“A lot of people love to come look at the dam ruins, hike around it, and just get different views of it,” said Castlewood Canyon State Park Manager Larry Butterfield.

Just a 45 minute drive from downtown Denver, this park offers visitors an incredible opportunity to engage with Colorado’s mountain environment. Covering nearly 4,000 acres and featuring a range of outdoor activities, it is a destination for nature lovers and adventurers of all skill levels. The park also has a Track-Chair program, so visitors with disabilities or injuries can still explore some of the trails.

“Between all the animals, the flowers, and the birds that you might see in the park, we get everybody out and try to be as inclusive and accessible as possible,” Staunton State Park Manager for the past 11 years, Zach Taylor, said. “That chair provides you with the opportunity to get out on our mountain trails and experience the nature that is Colorado without having to physically hike it.”

