24M bags processed and 119M rolls of toilet paper stocked: Denver International Airport's 2024 wrapped

DENVER — 2024 was a busy year for the Denver International Airport.

The airport saw the opening of its new West Security Checkpoint, the closure of its bridge security checkpoint, and three of its busiest months on record.

Denver7 broke down some of DIA's most significant — and entertaining — milestones from this past year.

Denver7's Jordan Ward

DIA reached 31 nonstop destinations in 17 countries around the world this year.

It was a summer of travel at DIA. The airport saw its busiest month on record in July, followed by June and August.

The airport also expanded its Rolodex of airlines. Ireland-based Aer Lingus launched nonstop flights from Denver to Dublin in May.

DIA added its longest flight — nonstop from Denver to Istanbul via Turkish Airlines — in June.

Though construction continues at the airport, DIA reached some milestones. West Security opened in February, while construction at East Security reached 50 percent completion in August. Airport officials expect East Security to open in the second half of 2025.

The trains to the concourses traveled more than 1.8 million miles this year, and more than 24 million bags were processed.

In addition, more than 119 million rolls of toilet paper were stocked in the bathrooms.

If you lost your earbuds at DIA, you're not alone. More than 2,600 pairs of earbuds were turned into the airport's Lost and Found this year.