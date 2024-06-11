Longest DIA flight in history to depart Denver Tuesday

DENVER — The first-ever Denver to Turkey flight will take off Tuesday and will be the longest DIA flight in history. Turkish Airlines Flight 202 will take off from Denver at 6:05 p.m. and land in Istanbul 13 hours later.

Tuesday’s nonstop flight is the beginning of the airline's new regular service from DIA to Istanbul International Airport it announced back in April.

Flights are scheduled to initially operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, onboard an Airbus A350 aircraft. Sunday flights will be added on July 9, a spokesperson said.

“We are very glad to celebrate yet another important gateway opening in the United States, as we continue our mission of connecting more people and more destinations through our robust global route network,” said Turkish Airlines Vice President Sales of the Americas Fatih Durmaz in April. “The Denver expansion represents our first-ever endeavor in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States as we increase our presence across the continent.”

A DIA analysis shows the new flight is estimated to produce more than $54 in annual economic impact to Colorado’s economy and support the creation of approximately 350 new jobs across the state, generating more than $21 million in additional wages, according to a news release of the announcement.

With these new flights, DIA will offer nonstop access to 31 destinations in 17 countries, including eight destinations across seven European countries, the spokesperson said.