TSA shares security tips ahead of end-of-year travel rush at Denver International Airport

DENVER — Before the end-of-year travel rush, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials at Denver International Airport are sharing helpful tips to help travelers breeze through those security lines.

Waiting in long security lines will become more common as we inch toward the end of the year. That's why Lorie Dankers with TSA Public Affairs said it's best to be prepared.

"We're projecting the busiest day of all will be Dec. 19., followed by Friday, Dec. 20. and then interestingly enough Dec. 30. will also be our top three busiest days," said Dankers.

The TSA said there are a few things you should take note of if you plan to pass through DIA during your travels.

The bridge security checkpoint permanently closed earlier this month, while the North Security closed earlier this year.

Travelers can use the West Security and South Security checkpoints, as well as the South Security TSA Pre-Check checkpoint located near baggage claim.

"I'd like to point out we're using the credentialed authentication technology that can take a photo of the traveler, and we use that process for identity verification," said Dankers.

Michael Barksdale traveled to Denver from Houston on Thursday to visit his son in Evergreen for the holidays.

"I like to travel. It went well in Houston and [was] easy here. Everything is on time, bags are here. Can't ask for more," said Barksdale.

For more travel tips, you can head over to the TSA's website.