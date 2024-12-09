Denver International Airport security bridge now officially closed

DENVER — Starting Monday, the security bridge at Denver International Airport is closed. The closure is part of ongoing construction at the airport. This project will eventually turn the security bridge into a post-security area that will allow travelers to get to Ansbacher Hall after they pass through the new East Security Checkpoint — once it is complete — or west security checkpoint.

With the A-Bridge closing, Denver7 wanted to know how the Transportation Security Administration will accommodate more travelers ahead of the Christmas holiday travel season. TSA explained that new technology at the West Security Checkpoint is designed to increase the overall efficiency of the security process. Computed tomography technology allows travelers to keep liquids and larger electronics in your carry-on bag. TSA said, agents have also been slowly reducing service at the security bridge over the past several weeks and directing passengers to the West Security Checkpoint.

As of Dec. 9, the three checkpoints currently opened can be accessed at the times below:



West Security: 4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

South Security: 3 a.m. to 1 a.m. (the following day)

South Security TSA Checkpoint: 4 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

A spokesperson with TSA explained, security equipment will remain at the A Bridge Security Checkpoint just in case there is an urgent operational need. The new east security checkpoint is slated to open in the third quarter of 2025.