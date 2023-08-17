Ireland-based airline announces direct flight from Denver to Dublin

DENVER — The Ireland-based airline Aer Lingus will start offering direct flights from Denver to Dublin next summer.

The airline made the announcement in a social media video early Thursday morning that it will begin trips May 17, 2024. Then Denver Mayor Mike Johnston joined Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington to formally announce the move in a news conference a few hours later.

"This new service will also support our goal to be one of the strongest economic cities in the United States. Ireland is a top growth market for trade and investment opportunities in many of Denver's strongest industries, and there is incredible opportunity for increased collaboration, bilateral exchange, and communication as a result of this new service," Johnston said.

We’re delighted to announce a new direct service between Dublin and Denver 🇺🇸☘️



We’ll be flying 4 times a week from 17 May 2024 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/hhsb1HYWMf — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) August 17, 2023

Aer Lingus will fly four times a week between Dublin and Denver on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Coloradans can now buy tickets. Flights are scheduled to leave Denver at 8:45 p.m. and arrive in Dublin at 12:30 p.m. the next day. Returning flights will leave Dublin at 4:15 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 7 p.m.

“The Irish community in Denver, Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region has long desired this flight to further expand tourism and business travel with Ireland,” Jim Lyons, Colorado's honorary consul to Ireland, said.

Dublin ranks as one of the largest markets in Europe that Denver isn't currently serving. More than 40,000 people travel between the two cities annually, DIA said in a news release Thursday.

"This opens up other opportunities beyond Ireland- in Europe and even the continent of Africa, and so we look forward to that," Washington told Denver7 Thursday.

The new airline service could have a more than $65 million estimated impact annually for Colorado's economy. It's also projected to create more than 400 new jobs in Colorado, according to DIA.

