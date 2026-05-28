Britani Meek case: Yuma murder trial rescheduled for November

A man accused of murdering a Yuma County woman in 2023 has a new trial date later this year, but in court Thursday, the defense referenced a new witness creating a potential conflict of interest and a "new offer" from prosecutors to the defendant.

Clifton Clayton Boggess, 63, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, connected with the death of 25-year-old Britani Meek. His three-week trial will begin Nov. 2.

In mid-May, his murder trial was put on hold due to “newly discovered evidence," according to Yuma County District Attorney Travis Sides. But he did not share any more information.

Denver7 Investigates Britani Meek case: New evidence delays Yuma County murder trial Joe Vaccarelli

Denver7 Investigates listened to Boggess' status conference on Thursday, where a new hearing was scheduled for June 11. Boggess' attorney, public defender Kathrine McLaughlin, stated that a new witness could create a conflict of interest with her office.

It was also stated in court that District Attorney Travis Sides had presented a "new offer" to Boggess. It was not made clear what that offer was, but McLaughlin said it creates "a different landscape" for the potential conflict of interest.

Background on this case

Meek was reported missing in October 2023 from Yuma. Nearly one month after she disappeared, on Nov. 22, 2023, law enforcement found her body but did not immediately reveal where or how they found her.

Few details were available at that time, but Denver7 Investigates continued to receive calls from sources in Yuma, who shared the community's suspicions about who was responsible.

Eight months after her body was found, law enforcement announced that they had arrested Boggess. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on July 29, 2024, in Lake Placid, Florida.

Denver7 Investigates digs in

Denver7 Investigates obtained Boggess' arrest report, which showed that Meek's body was found on private property. During a preliminary hearing in August 2025, Weld County Coroner Michael Burson testified that the body was buried in a shallow grave with a ligature tied around her wrist.

Meek's autopsy report outlined "unique" results that were "not what was suspected," an arrest affidavit for Boggess reads.

According to the arrest report, multiple people who knew Meek repeatedly mentioned Boggess' name to investigators.

That report also detailed surveillance video that investigators obtained from the night Meek was last seen alive. It reportedly showed several hours of footage, including three people entering a loft and only two exiting. The report reads that the video showed what "appears to be a body" thrown over a ledge.

The documents also showed that Meek's family told investigators she was "probably" using drugs and potentially trading sex for drugs.

Denver7 Investigates looked into Boggess' criminal record and found he has a violent past. He was convicted of multiple felonies in Florida after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a car and shooting her in the head twice when she tried running from him in 1997. The woman survived.

Denver7 Investigates Denver7 Investigates uncovers suspect in 2023 Yuma murder has violent past Natalie Chuck

In addition, a cold case detective in Florida told Denver7 Investigates that Boggess is a person of interest in the disappearance of Heather Riggio, a woman who has been missing since 2007.

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