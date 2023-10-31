Yuma woman reported missing after telling family she was traveling to Denver to meet someone, CBI says

YUMA, Colo. — An endangered missing person alert was issued Tuesday for a Yuma woman who has not been heard from or seen since she told family last week she was traveling to the Denver metro area to meet someone.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials said Tuesday 25-year-old Britani Meek was last seen on Oct. 25 at approximately 2 a.m. in the area of S. Birch St. and W. 6th Ave.

The woman reportedly told family she was traveling to the Denver metro area to meet with someone, but her family has not seen or heard from her approximately 3 p.m. that day, according to endangered missing person alert issued by the CBI Tuesday out of concern for the woman’s safety.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Meek may be traveling in a 1987 Blue Pontiac Bonneville bearing Colorado license plate BPC-Q07. Investigators do not have a description of the clothes the woman was last seen wearing.

Meek has red hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet tall, according to the CBI. She weighs 100 pounds.

If seen, please call 9-1-1 or the Yuma Police Department at 970-848-5441.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 31, 11am