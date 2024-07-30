Suspect in death of 25-year-old Yuma woman arrested in Florida

DENVER – A suspect in the death of a 25-year-old Yuma, Colorado woman who went missing and was later found dead in November 2023 was arrested Monday in Florida.

62-year-old Clifton Boggess was tracked by multiple law enforcement agencies to Lake Placid, Florida and arrested in connection to the death of Britani Meek, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Boggess, who was wanted by the Yuma Police Department, was arrested on a warrant charging him with 1st degree murder, felony tampering with a deceased body, 2nd degree kidnapping, 2nd degree motor vehicle theft and 3rd degree assault.

Meek was first reported missing on October 25 and an endangered missing person was later issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation six days later before her vehicle was discovered on November 16 in rural Yuma County.

Investigators located a body at an undisclosed area on November 16 that was later positively identified as Meek following an autopsy.

U.S. Marshals Service

Yuma police had said Meek was traveling in the Denver area to meet with an unknown person.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Yuma police, believing the suspect left Colorado, on July 25 sought help in tracking Boggess on a homicide warrant.

A task force quickly set up surveillance on a home in Florida before Boggess was taken into custody at a commercial storage facility in Lake Placid, said U.S Marshals in a news release.

Boggess remained in the custody of Florida authorities on Tuesday and is expected to be extradited to Colorado.

The Denver7 Investigates team obtained an April 2024 affidavit from the 13th Judicial District Attorney's Office which stated Meek was last seen in video footage on October 24, 2023 at a Yuma home.

The footage showed three people at the residence and later only two left before "video footage shows what appears to be a mattress with a body inside of it being taken out of the residence," according to the affidavit.

Meek's vehicle was also seen in video footage being removed from the residence and a search of the home discovered carpet stains which were reported to be blood, the affidavit read.

Investigators later searched the rural Yuma County property where Meek's body and vehicle were found.

The affidavit revealed blood was discovered at the property and in the vehicle. Meek's body was found buried on the rural property "and not in a family burial plot," the document read.

Investigators said Meek's body displayed signs of foul play and that the autopsy reports "were unique, and now what was suspected," according to the affidavit.

Meek's mother, Rolinda Meek said in a statement to Denver7 Investigates: "We miss our daughter very, very much."

