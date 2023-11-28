Watch Now
Body identified as Yuma woman who disappeared one month ago

Posted at 4:14 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 18:14:34-05

YUMA, Colo. — A woman from Yuma who had been missing since late October was found deceased on Nov. 22, according to the Yuma Police Department.

Britani Meek, 25, was reported missing to the police department on Oct. 25 and an endangered missing person alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Oct. 31.

The Yuma police learned that Meek was headed to the Denver area to meet with an unknown person. She was last seen on Oct. 25 at approximately 2 a.m. in the area of S. Birch Street and W. 6th Avenue, according to police.

During the investigation, Meek's vehicle was found on Nov. 16 in rural Yuma County.

Six days later, on Nov. 22, a body was found at an undisclosed location, police said. On Nov. 27, after an autopsy, the body was identified as Meek.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the investigation is ongoing. The police department said no other information will be released.

