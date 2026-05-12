Britani Meek case: New evidence delays Yuma County murder trial

A long-awaited murder trial slated to start this week on Colorado’s eastern plains is now on hold due to “newly discovered evidence.”

Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Clifton Boggess and was slated for three days. But on Tuesday, the trial was abruptly continued. A court official told Denver7 Investigates that a new trial date would be selected by May 28.

Yuma County District Attorney Travis Sides said the delay was due to new evidence, but could not share any more information.

Denver7 Investigates has reported on the case for more than a year. Boggess, 63, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder connected with the death of 25-year-old Britani Meek.

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Meek was reported missing in October 2023. Law enforcement found her body roughly a month later, buried in a shallow grave on private property.

Boggess was arrested in July 2024 in Lake Placid, Florida.

Denver7 Investigates found that Boggess has a violent past. He was convicted of multiple felonies in Florida after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a car and shooting her in the head when she tried to run from him in 1997. That woman survived.

Boggess is also a person of interest in the disappearance of Heather Riggio, according to a cold case detective in Florida. Riggio has been missing since 2007.

Denver7