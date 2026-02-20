Avi Schwalb found guilty on all counts in criminal theft, money laundering case

DENVER — Avi Schwalb, one half of the father son contractor duo accused of stealing customers' money over a two-year period, was found guilty on all counts by a jury Friday.

Avi Schwalb, his son Sean, and several employees of Schwalb Builders were indicted by a Colorado grand jury in December 2024.

That indictment was amended in March 2025 to add roughly a dozen more charges. He faced 47 total charges, including theft, money laundering and violating the state’s organized crime act.

Forty-four of the charges consisted of theft related to construction jobs gone wrong. He was charged with one count of money laundering and two counts of violating the state’s organized crime act.

During the nearly three-week trial, prosecutors from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office painted Schwalb as “the man in the shadows” who knew what was going on and personally benefiting from it as money was moved from the Schwalb Builders account — which took in money from customers — and then went into other accounts where Schwalb either had access or was the sole holder of the account.

The criminal indictment alleged that Schwalb Builders would solicit construction jobs from customers, take in money, and then either abandon the jobs after demolition or never do the work. In several cases, the victims paid more than $100,000 and some were left with uninhabitable homes.

Avi Schwalb's defense attorney, Dru Nielsen, portrayed Avi as a father who wanted success for his son and stepped in to help only after it was too late. She also said he actually lost money trying to bail out the business.

Nielsen stated during her closing statements that prosecutors had proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt and urged the jury to find Schwalb not guilty.

Avi Schwalb was emotional during her closing statements, weeping at times when Nielsen mentioned his son and their relationship.

Denver7 Investigates has reported on Schwalb Builders and spoken to several victims in a series of reports since January 2024, including highlighting the Collins family, who had paid Schwalb builders more than $250,000 for a home remodel, only to be left with a demolition job and a house that was tagged as unsafe by the City of Denver.

Both Kevin and Noelle Collins testified during the trial and indicated to Denver7 Investigates that this process has felt like a never-ending saga. Both said they never spoke to Avi Schwalb, mainly dealing with project manager Kevin Allbritton, who is also facing charges, Sean Schwalb, and other employees.

Denver7 Investigates Contractors offer help to Denver family after unpermitted, unsafe remodel Jaclyn Allen

Sean Schwalb has had several delays in his case and has gone through multiple attorneys. He is set to enter a plea on March 2 and his trial could come in September.

Even with Friday's verdict, Avi Schwalb still has several court dates in his future.

He's currently named in several ongoing lawsuits, including one going to trial on March 23 filed by Benjamin and Karen Davidson, who testified at trial and had previously spoken to Denver7 Investigates.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also has a pending lawsuit against Avi, accusing him of threatening to call immigration services against tenants at one of his properties when they were late on rent.

He's also going through bankruptcy proceedings after filing in May 2025.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Prior coverage:



Denver7