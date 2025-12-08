Another delay in case against Schwalb Builders owner facing more than 50 criminal charges

The case against a building contractor who was criminally indicted late last year on more than 50 criminal charge, along with his father and several employees, saw yet another delay Monday.

Sean Schwalb was set to be arraigned Monday after numerous continuances in Denver District Court, but his new counsel said they needed more time to go through roughly 60,000 pages of discovery related to the charges. Monday was the sixth scheduled arraignment for Schwalb in this case. Schwalb is on his third set of attorneys since the proceedings began.

Denver7 Investigates has been following the allegations against Schwalb and his father, Avi, who are both facing more than 50 criminal theft and money laundering charges, as well as violations of the state’s organized crime act. They, along with several employees, were first indicted by the state’s grand jury in December 2024. Avi pleaded not guilty to charges and is set for trial in February 2026.

Schwalb appeared virtually from Florida, drawing the ire of prosecutors and Judge Alex C. Myers, who noted that Schwalb had only filed a motion to allow for his virtual appearance on Friday.

Prosecutors with the attorney general’s office asked for a warrant to be issued for Schwalb, but Myers declined to do so, saying he'd "let it go."

Schwalb’s new attorneys, Leslie Goldstein and Michael Becker, asked for a new arraignment hearing to be set three months out. Prosecutors cited the numerous delays already in this case, but did not object to setting the hearing out. Myers set a new arraignment for Schwalb for Jan. 26, 2026, where it will be handled by a new judge.

At the previous arraignment on Oct. 10, prosecutors stated they believed Schwalb was deliberately delaying the court by changing attorneys. Myers, at that hearing, said he would not let the case "dawdle" on his docket.

Denver7 Investigates has spoken to multiple people who claim they were victimized by Schwalb. Prosecutors allege that Schwalb Builders took in more than $1 million from clients starting in 2021 for home improvement and remodeling projects. In some cases, the company would demolish part of the home, but not complete the rest of the work.

Both Sean and Avi Schwalb are also facing multiple civil lawsuits.

