Restoring trust: Contractors offer help to Denver family after unpermitted, unsafe remodel

DENVER — After more than a year away from their home, Kevin and Noelle Collins finally have some hope that their remodel can get back on track and the company that allegedly left their home uninhabitable may be held responsible.

Denver7 Investigates first reported on the Collins's situation in January, a few months after they were forced to leave their home. At that time, the City of Denver issued a “stop work” order on their house in the Cole neighborhood after the unpermitted remodel had begun.

The couple said they had paid Schwalb Builders more than $250,000 for an extensive project, only for the company to leave the home in disrepair. The Collins had to move out of their house shortly after Thanksgiving 2023.

Since then, they’ve been forced to pay their mortgage to keep their house as well as rent at their temporary home. A third-party engineer’s report noted that their house was “unsafe to occupy,” and that the contractor did not pull building permits and was not licensed.

“It’s really been a nightmare,” Noelle Collins said.

“It’s just a ripple effect of these guys ripping us off,” Kevin Collins said.

The Better Business Bureau has an alert out for Schwalb Builders, as well as a way to help. A new program through the BBB Foundation called Restoring Trust looks to connect people who have been defrauded with reputable contractors willing to help.

Meghan Compton, director of the BBB Foundation, has helped connect Kevin and Noelle Collins withTo the T Plumbing, Heating and Air and AJ Kirkegaard Contractorsto make the home livable again. Currently, the companies are waiting on permits to begin work on the home.

“When we saw that, we knew we had to hop in right away,” To the T owner Nate Trail said. “Let’s get this family back in their home.”

To the T's trade partners, Lennox, is also providing some equipment to help with the project.

Denver7 Investigates 'Ruined:' Customers take on Schwalb Builders after unpermitted remodel Jaclyn Allen

While the Collins are focused on repairing their home, their attorney, Jason Krueger, is moving forward with a case against Schwalb Builders, its owner, Sean Schwalb, and his father, Avi Schwalb, among others.

It’s a case that has been in process for more than a year now.

Krueger said he has expertise in fraud cases but has never seen anything like this one. He told Denver7 that Avi and Sean Schwalb’s companies are connected, noting that Avi reportedly paid for staff, insurance, and marketing for his son’s company.

“The father’s company assisted and coordinated with the fraud,” Krueger said.

Krueger said his process server served Sean Schwalb with the lawsuit at one of his father’s smoke shops in Denver.

The attorney said that only Avi has cooperated with the lawsuit. Both Avi and Sean declined interview requests with Denver7 Investigates when reached by phone.

In court documents related to another case against Avi Schwalb, Sean Schwalb, and Schwalb Builders, Avi provided a deposition in October in which he insisted he had nothing to do with Schwalb Builders. However, he did admit to several connections, including giving his son money to start the company.

The deposition notes more than a dozen other lawsuits against Schwalb Builders.

While the legal side of things begins to move forward for the Collins family, they are grateful for the help they are receiving and hope they will be home soon.

“Yeah, it's a blessing. I mean, thank you just doesn't seem enough,” Kevin Collins said.

Denver7