'It's criminal what they've done': Clients react to criminal indictment against Schwalb Builders owner, father

DENVER — It's rare for a Denver7 Investigates story about a shady contractor to turn into a statewide criminal investigation involving organized crime charges and millions of dollars.

Kevin and Noelle Collins are anxious to testify in criminal court against the contractor they said ruined more than their home remodel.

"They ruined our lives. For almost three years even now, we're still at a rental. I have to work two jobs," said Noelle Collins. "It's just, every time I think about it, it angers me."

Denver7 Investigates has been exposing issues with Schwalb Builders, owner Sean Schwalb, and his father, Avi Schwalb, for the past year.

"There are literally millions of dollars in damages here and 17 different lawsuits," said attorney Jason Krueger, who is representing the Collins.

Kreuger believed that the scope of damages went far beyond civil court. A Colorado grand jury agreed and indicted them for felony theft and organized crime charges.

According to arrest affidavits dated Dec. 13, Sean and Avi Schwalb face multiple counts of theft between $100,000 and $1 million, theft between $20,000 and $100,000 and theft between $5,000 and $20,000. They also face multiple charges related to the violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act. In total Sean and Avi face 34 and 30 felonies, respectively.

Denver7 Investigates obtained a deposition of Schwalb's former general contractor, Keith Owens, who claimed Avi Schwalb threatened to "put a hit out" on him, saying, "We do have a mob connection and if you go down this road, you don't have to worry about legal. We'll just get you."

Matt Osborne, a consumer protection attorney representing other former Schwalb clients in the lawsuit, took that deposition.

"That was very shocking," said Osborne, calling the fraud described in multiple depositions egregious. "When people would pay money, [Sean] basically treated it like an ATM, and he just spent it on himself, buying all these lavish things. "

Meanwhile, Kevin and Noelle Collins are working with volunteers to repair the damage after their unpermitted, unfinished remodel. They hope to one day get their money back and look forward to their day in court, both civil and criminal.

"It's like some kind of crazy reality show," said Kevin Collins. "They took our money and they took other people's money. It's criminal what they've done."

The Schwalbs have not responded to our previous requests for comment.

