Contractor's customers testify as Avi Schwalb criminal trial enters second week

DENVER — "I’m afraid that Avi is going to get a slap on the wrist."

That was Noelle Collins’ fear after she took the witness stand this week in the criminal trial of Avi Schwalb, the contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars from Colorado homeowners for renovations that were left incomplete and, in some cases, unsafe.

Denver7 has been exposing complaints against Schwalb builders for more than two years.

For the Collins family, it started as a remodel of their small 1951 bungalow in Denver, a $250,000-plus project that they say Schwalb builders left unpermitted and unfinished.

Kevin Collins told jurors that instead of progress, they saw damage and missed deadlines. The city ultimately red‑tagged the property as unsafe.

The Collinses say they never met Avi Schwalb, but dealt with project managers and Sean Schwalb, Avi's son.

Avi Schwalb's defense has argued that Sean Schwalb owned the business and was responsible for the crimes, and that Avi stepped in late to try to help.

"I know the AG is very certain they have a good case against Avi," Noelle said. "This just seems like it's been never-ending."

Sean, Avi’s son, is scheduled to be in court next month, after repeated delays. His criminal trial is still months away.

Prosecutors expect Avi Schwalb’s criminal trial to finish next week.

At the same time, his Chapter 7 bankruptcy case is shifting into a significant step: liquidating property.

On Feb. 6, court filings show, the bankruptcy trustee asked a judge for permission to hire LIV Sotheby’s International Realty to list and sell 14 properties in Aurora and Denver tied to the Schwalb estate.

The trustee believed there would be equity after mortgages, commissions and closing costs, meaning creditors could see some repayment.

"Of course, we want the money back, but what I want more is for them to be held accountable," said Kevin Collins.

The ACLU also sued Avi Schwalb, accusing him of repeatedly harassing tenants and threatening to report them to immigration authorities.

Contractor's customers testify as Avi Schwalb criminal trial enters second week

