Greeley JBS workers return to bargaining table after three-week strike over wages and safety

GREELEY, Colo. — JBS workers in Greeley are expected back at the bargaining table Thursday after a three-week strike and return to work Tuesday.

The workers are fighting for protection, wages, benefits and a new pension plan.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 President Kim Cordova said the company would not negotiate while workers were striking, but has now agreed to resume now that employees are on the job once again.

Greeley JBS workers return to Greeley plant with negotiations scheduled for this week Maggy Wolanske

JBS released a statement over the weekend, saying that despite workers returning to work, the company's last, best and final offer remains on the table.

"The decision by the union comes without any new agreement or change to the company's original offer," JBS said.



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Greeley JBS workers return to bargaining table after three-week strike

"I take JBS statement as they can't take anything off the table. Their offer is still on the table. It's just that their offer was not, sufficient. And we're just starting at the same point that we were," Cordova said.

During the strike, workers marched outside the plant with signs, asking for more pay and protection for a job they said puts their lives at risk. JBS moved production to other facilities to keep impacts on production low.

Denver7 reached out to UFCW Local 7 Thursday morning asking for details about the start of negotiations.

We've yet to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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