Workers at Greeley's JBS meatpacking plant vote to authorize strike

Workers at Greeley’s JBS meatpacking plant have voted to authorize an unfair labor practices strike, according to a Wednesday morning announcement.

The strike stems from what union representation says is “illegal conduct at the bargaining table and inside the plant,” according to a press release from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents 22,000 union workers across Colorado and Wyoming, including those at JBS. Ninety-nine percent of unionized workers at the plant voted in favor of the strike.

"This vote reflects the seriousness of this moment," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said. "JBS can either return to the bargaining table prepared to negotiate in good faith and immediately cease its Unfair Labor Practices, or it can face the consequences of its own decisions. JBS is the world's largest protein producer. JBS has their corporate offices here, and the Greeley plant is their flagship location and largest feed-beef plant in the United States. It can afford to follow the law, respect its workforce, and negotiate fairly. If it chooses not to, our members are prepared to take lawful, protected action to defend themselves. Our members are united, organized, and ready."

The union alleges that over the course of an eight-month bargaining process, JBS intimidated and retaliated against workers and threatened to "withhold a proposed bonus and lump sum pension payment if workers exercise their democratic right to strike."

A JBS spokesperson said in an email that the company “presented a comprehensive offer that reflects the national agreement reached with UFCW International” that was accepted by other large JBS facilities in the country.

“This agreement includes meaningful wage increases and a pension plan, providing both near-term and long-term financial security for team members, in addition to other strong benefits," JBS Spokesperson Nikki Richardson wrote in an email. "Workers at our other locations have already agreed to these terms and are benefiting from these improvements today."

Approximately 3,800 workers are employed at JBS in Greeley, according to the UFCW Local 7 release. The company is headquartered in Greeley and has operations in the U.S., Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada, Europe and New Zealand, according to the company's website. JBS is the top producer in the world of beef and chicken, according to the company website, and is the largest employer in Weld County, according to the Northern Colorado Economic Alliance.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Denver7 has reached out to UFCW Local 7 and JBS for more information.