Labor relations expert weighs in on end to JBS strike at meatpacking plant in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo — A three-week strike at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley will officially end Tuesday morning when 3,800 employees return to work.

UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cardova announced Saturday that workers plan to continue fighting for an agreement to give workers fair contracts and livable wages.

The union will meet with JBS on Thursday and Friday to return to the negotiating table.

Dr. Kishore Kulkarni, who teaches economics at MSU Denver, said returning to negotiations is not uncommon in labor disputes.

"I think the longer this goes, labor starts to recognize in that this is not a status quo they want to be in a long term, and therefore they come to the negotiating table," Kulkarni explained. "Usually, these negotiations do happen. Not one party wins it completely, but there is some bargaining going on."

Kulkarni said just because JBS leadership is sticking to what they call their 'Last, Best and Final offer,' it does not necessarily mean that will be the offer agreed to.

Labor relations expert weighs in on end to JBS USA strike

"I think they will probably change the offer if labor comes very close to the offer," Kulkarni told Denver7.

Employees said they are not going to just take any offer.

"And it has to be fair. You know, we work really hard, so we deserve a good contract," JBS employee Deborah Rodarte, whose worked at the plant for three years, told Denver7 on March 25.

Kulkarni said the strike had an immense impact on the beef industry.

"It is a big deal in terms of the cost of production, labor cost, the labor productivity, the standard of living, and also all other things that go with this higher cost of production," Kulkarni outlined.

But while the strike may be over, Kulkarni believes consumers will not see a major difference in the price of beef.

"I think even if the labor issues are settled, there are other issues that matter for the company to work and company to run smoothly and therefore there are management issues. There are issues of supply of beef. There is a issue of supply of cattle. So all those things are very important for beef industry," Kulkarni said.

Denver7 previously reported union officials accused JBS of unfair labor practices.

"They’re working them hard," JBS employee Leticia Avalos claimed to Denver7 on February 14. "They’re abusing them verbally. They’re not giving them the proper equipment they need to use to work."

Avalos also said JBS tried to intimidate workers to quit the union during one-on-one meetings, accusations JBS has not addressed to Denver7.

"They don’t value the people as much, they value more the production that they’re doing," Avalos said.

Kulkarni said such intimidation tactics are illegal.

"I think if it is proved, there will be a millions of dollars of punishment, because clearly, companies cannot do that," Kulkarni said.

Denver7 reached out to members of the labor union as well as JBS for further comment about the end to the strike and the negotiations slated to happen this week, but have received no response so far.