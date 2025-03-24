'Heartbreaking': CSU fans still proud of their team after buzzer beater ends the Rams NCAA Tournament run

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Tony's Bar in Fort Collins was packed Sunday evening. There were seconds left in the game. Strangers were hugging. Shots were poured. The celebration had started.

And then it all came crashing down for the fans of Colorado State University (CSU) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Maryland Terrapins made a buzzer beater — bringing the final score to 72-71 — and eliminating the CSU in the second round.

"We got our hopes up," Chris Schafernak, a CSU alumni, said. "They killed it. They did a great job. I really don't have anything bad to say about the performance. Hopefully, we get a little bit of national love out of this whole thing, and it helps build the program."

CSU fans were hoping for another upset from the Rams, who beat Memphis on Friday.

"I'm sad, but we'll be back. I'm sad, we made it further than CU. So that's, all right," Jashua Jamison, another CSU graduate, said. "It was really heartbreaking. But I love my Rams. Go Rams."

