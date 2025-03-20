'We’re going to be shock the world': Colorado State University fans eager for March Madness showdown

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — March Madness has officially arrived, bringing a few weeks of that sweet, basketball escapism. As the NCAA tournament tips off, all eyes are on Colorado State University (CSU), which makes it mark as the only representative from Colorado this year.

The Rams enter the tournament as a No. 12 seed, a relatively rare scenario where they are favored over higher-seeded opponents, particularly this season against No. 5 seed Memphis. Spirits are high on campus, where students and faculty are buzzing with anticipation and a positive outlook.

“I don't remember the last time a 12 seed was favored over a 5 seed, so I’m really hyped about that,” said Corey Benton, a passionate CSU student and basketball fan. “We’ve been on a 10-game win streak, so carrying that momentum into the tournament is huge for us.”

Also, Memphis is dealing with injuries that could impact their performance. “Memphis is basically a hospital at this point,” Benton noted.

Even during spring break, with very little students on campus, the positive energy at CSU is thrilling. Students are rallying around their team, eager to witness a potential upset.

“From tip-off to the end, I think we’re going to be able to shock the world,” Benton added.

CSU Director of Athletics John Weber expressed his pride in the team's accomplishments throughout the year, highlighting that it has been a banner year for the program.

“Our fans are excited, our donors are excited, our students are excited — it’s a great time to be a Ram,” Weber said.

Weber, a CSU alum himself, emphasized the importance of the community's support.

“There’s nothing like being able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with your classmates and cheer on a great Rams team,” he said.

This sense of unity is reflected in the halls of the university, where fans are committed to supporting their team.

Along with the men's basketball team’s strong showing, CSU also boasts successful seasons for its volleyball and football teams, with both reaching significant competitions.

“We’re one of 14 teams in the country that can say they’ve had teams representing us in multiple NCAA tournaments,” Weber stated.

The Rams are set to face off against Memphis on Saturday at 12 p.m. MDT in Seattle. Fans are gearing up for watch parties across the metro area and in Fort Collins.

“We made it. We already won our conference. We’re the best 12 seed in the country,” Benton declared. “We love being the underdog. That’s when we really get our opportunity to shine.”

As the Rams prepare for what could be a historic moment in CSU basketball history, the excitement in Fort Collins is undeniable.

For those looking to join the festivities in Fort Collins, here is information on local watch parties:



C.B. & Potts

Road 34

Krazy Karls

XGolf

Penrose

Lucky Joe's

Those in Denver can watch the game at Blackbird and DNVR Bar.