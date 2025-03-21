Watch Now
Denver7 SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Kyan Evans and favored No. 12 seed Colorado State beat short-handed Memphis 78-70 in March Madness

NCAA Colorado St Memphis Basketball
Ryan Sun/AP
Colorado State players celebrate after the team's win against Memphis during the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
NCAA Colorado St Memphis Basketball
Posted

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyan Evans made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead No. 12 seed Colorado State past fifth-seeded Memphis 78-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Rams extended their winning streak to 11 games and advanced to face either Maryland or Grand Canyon in the second round on Sunday.

This 12-over-5 result was no shocker, with Colorado State a 2 1/2-point favorite according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers were not at full strength, with veteran guard and third-leading scorer Tyrese Hunter sidelined by a left foot injury.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png