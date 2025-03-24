CSU loses a heartbreaker: Maryland buzzer-beater ends Rams' upset bid

SEATTLE — Colorado State lost a heartbreaker Sunday night in the Round of 32, falling to Maryland 72-71 on a Derik Queen buzzer-beater for the Terrapins.

Rams guard Jalen Lake had hit a 3-point shot to give CSU a 71-70 lead with just 6 seconds to play. After a Maryland timeout, Queen hit a driving floater as the clock expired.

Maryland advances to the Sweet 16 for just the second time in 20 years with the win. CSU has not reached the Sweet 16 since 1969.

CSU seemed to have control through most of the game, leading by 7 points at halftime and by as much as 12 in the contest, outrebounding and outshooting Maryland. The Terrapins' 10-of-24 (41%) clip from long distance, though, kept them in the game.

The Rams shot just 5-of-21 (24%) from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Nique Clifford led the way for CSU with 21 points. Lake had 13, including three 3-pointers, in his final game for the Rams.

Queen's 17 points paced the Terrapins, who saw all five starters score in double figures.