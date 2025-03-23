‘Doesn’t get any better’: CSU Rams ready for Maryland in NCAA Tournament second round

The Colorado State Rams (12) are enjoying the ride with hopes of marching on to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament as they get ready to take on Maryland (4) in the second round on Sunday.

“What more could you want being here right now in this moment in the round of 32 in March Madness. It doesn’t get any better than that. It’s what you work for all year,” said CSU Rams head coach Niko Medved.

“We really don’t look too much into underdogs or look into seating. We’re just here to play and we just try to take one game at a time,” added Jalen Lake, CSU Rams senior guard

The matchup is in Seattle and starts at 5:10 p.m. Mountain Time.

'Great opportunity to highlight Fort Collins'

VIDEO: On Saturday, CSU athletic director John Weber joined Denver7 sports live to talk about competing on the national stage. “It’s a huge win for us – a great opportunity to highlight Fort Collins,” said Weber.

‘Huge win for us’: CSU athletic director joins Denver7 ahead of Maryland matchup

AP Breakdown

Colorado State Rams (26-9, 19-4 MWC) vs. Maryland Terrapins (26-8, 15-7 Big Ten)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Maryland and Colorado State square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Terrapins' record in Big Ten play is 15-7, and their record is 11-1 against non-conference opponents. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.0.

John Locher/AP Colorado State players celebrate after defeating Boise State in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mountain West Conference tournament Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Rams are 19-4 against MWC teams. Colorado State scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Maryland averages 81.6 points, 14.4 more per game than the 67.2 Colorado State allows. Colorado State scores 8.8 more points per game (75.3) than Maryland allows (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja'Kobi Gillespie is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Derik Queen is averaging 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nique Clifford is averaging 18.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Sun/AP Colorado State head coach Niko Medved reacts during the first half against Memphis in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Rams: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

