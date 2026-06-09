Tornado siren accidentally set off in Denver caused by 'human error' and 'improper understanding of protocol'

DENVER — "Human error" and "an improper understanding of protocol" caused an unwarranted tornado siren to erupt around Denver on Monday amid severe storms, though no tornado warning was ever in place for the city, Denver's Office of Emergency Management said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The siren was "inadvertently set off" while Denver County, as well as several other neighboring counties, were under a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning, the city said Monday. At the time, a spokesperson said they were checking to see if the error was due to a technology malfunction or a human error.

On Tuesday morning, the city confirmed it was the latter.

"Following a comprehensive review, the City and County of Denver determined that Monday’s inadvertent activation of the outdoor warning sirens was not caused by a technology failure or malfunction of the siren system but rather human error and an improper understanding of protocol," the city told Denver7. "While the siren system functioned as designed, the activation itself was not warranted, as there was no tornado warning in effect for Denver at the time."

The city called this a "serious matter" and it is "implementing corrective actions." That will include a review of alerting policies, as well as "enhancements" to training and exercises for the people responsible for these alerts.

"We have a responsibility to provide residents with timely, accurate, and reliable emergency information, and we are committed to continuously improving our processes to ensure that responsibility is met," the city's statement reads.

Denver has 86 sirens, which are mapped out on the city's website here.