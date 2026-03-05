A new sound for safety: Douglas County launches new hi-lo siren system to help with emergency evacuations

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Officials in Douglas County know wildfire season is a year-round threat, but lately, the warm temperatures and dry conditions have made fire risk very high.

During a press conference Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, along with the Douglas County Office of Emergency Management, showcased a new hi-lo siren system that will alert community members of emergency evacuations.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said the system is installed in 180 cars and designed for worst-case scenarios such as wildland fires, flash floods, major law enforcement incidents and other critical events.

"That sound is intentionally unique," said Weekly. "It is not a standard emergency response siren. It is meant to signal one thing: evacuate now."

Weekly pointed out that wildfire risk is already real, with flames breaking out twice in Douglas County last week.

South Metro Fire Rescue Chief John Curtis said this wildfire season could be "very challenging" as conditions are dry, and a small ignition could spread quickly.

"For the fire service, one of the biggest challenges during fast-moving incidents is reaching people quickly," said Curtis. "That is where tools like the [hi-lo] siren become incredibly valuable. When law enforcement vehicles move through your neighborhood using the hi-lo siren, listen and act swiftly to remove yourself and your families to a safe area."

Weekly explained that Douglas County uses multiple alert systems to tell residents of emergency evacuations, including DougCoAlert, the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, social media updates and door-to-door notifications by deputy sheriffs. When a power shut-off happens, these systems can fail, but the hi-lo siren will be able to notify people when technology is compromised.

"When we had the tornado in Highlands Ranch, and people were questioning whether or not, 'why don't we hear tornado sirens?' That's exactly the scenario where this type of emergency notification would be utilized, and we just found, quite frankly, if you got a patrol car on your street with this siren, you know it's a potentially deadly situation," Weekly said.

Besides the hi-lo siren system, the county is adopting standardized emergency terminology to help improve communication and clarity during disasters. Mike Alexander, the director of the Office of Emergency Management for Douglas County, explained that the three evacuation terms will be evacuation order, evacuation warning and shelter in place.

"Hi-lo sirens are one part of a layered system," Alexander said. "Clear terminology ensures that when residents receive a message, whether digitally or in person, or over a high-level siren, they immediately understand what to do. Our goal is clarity, consistency and reliability when it matters most."

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon explained 32% of the county budget is dedicated to public safety, which includes law enforcement, fire protection and wildfire mitigation. Last week, Denver7 covered the $1.5 million investment for year-round aerial firefighting support, highlighting the county's investment in fighting fires "hard, heavy and fast."

Douglas County continues investment in year-round aerial firefighting support

For Laydon, the new hi-lo system is more than just a new sound; it's another tool to keep the community safe.

"We in Douglas County will continue to evaluate emerging risks, including adopting AI technology to see wildfires before they even begin, but we'll continue to strengthen partnerships and will continue to invest in the people and infrastructure that keep Douglas County safe," said Laydon. "Because preparedness brings peace of mind, and that is exactly what we're committed to providing for every resident in Douglas County."