Colorado weather blog: Tornado watch issued for Denver metro, Eastern Plains through 9 p.m.

DENVER — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the Denver metro, including Denver County, as well as the Eastern Plains, through 9 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Morgan, Washington, Weld, and Yuma counties were under the warning, which could result in scattered, softball-sized hail, scattered wind gusts of up to 75 mph, and a couple of tornadoes.

Strong to severe thunderstorms were expected Monday afternoon across the Interstate 25 Corridor and eastern plains, with supercells capable of producing large to giant hail, damaging outflow winds, and a few tornadoes, weather service officials said earlier in the day.

Watch the latest forecast in the video below:

Not as hot in Denver with a better chance of afternoon storms

The Denver7 News team is tracking the latest severe weather alerts and storm reports below.

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Monday, June 8

3:17 p.m. | Severe thunder storm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Centennial, Parker and Castle Pine until 4 p.m., per the NWS.

Up to 60 mph winds, quarter-sized hail and a tornado are possible with this storm.

3:15 p.m. | Severe thunder storm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Denver, Lakewood, and Thornton until 4 p.m., per the NWS.

Up to 60 mph winds, quarter-sized hail and a tornado are possible with this storm.

2:30 p.m. | Tornado watch | A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the Denver metro, including Denver, as well as the Eastern Plains through 9 p.m.

Per the NWS in Boulder, the following counties are under that Tornado watch: Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Morgan, Washington, Weld, and Yuma.

Scattered hail up to softball-size likely, along with scattered wind gusts of up to 75 mph winds and a couple of tornadoes possible.

NWS Boulder

11:43 a.m. | Weather update | The National Weather Service in Boulder says the threat of very large hail is increasing for this afternoon, especially for areas near I-70 from just east of downtown Denver to the Kansas border. Current estimates released by the NWS show 3+ inch hail is possible.

The threat of very large hail is increasing for this afternoon, especially for areas near I-70 from just east of Downtown Denver to the KS Border (3+ in. hail possible). Have multiple ways to receive warnings & take the necessary safety precautions if a warning is issued! #COwx pic.twitter.com/5ZNbu0tErd — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 8, 2026

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