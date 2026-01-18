Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shelter-in-place order issued for area near DU campus for barricaded person

Neighbors were being told to shelter in place as police were trying to make contact with a person barricaded inside a home at 2495 South Vine Street in Denver Saturday night.

Police said the alert applies to a two-block radius around the home, despite an earlier alert sent out to a wider area of the city.

The home is located just south of the University of Denver campus. DU gave the all-clear for people on campus, though the situation was ongoing in the 9 p.m. hour.

Police told Denver7 that the inadvertent alert was due to a mixup of some sort at the city’s emergency communications department.

The circumstances leading up to the person barricading themselves in the residence were not immediately made clear.

This story will be updated.

