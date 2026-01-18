Shelter-in-place order issued for area near DU campus for barricaded person

Neighbors were being told to shelter in place as police were trying to make contact with a person barricaded inside a home at 2495 South Vine Street in Denver Saturday night.

Police said the alert applies to a two-block radius around the home, despite an earlier alert sent out to a wider area of the city.

The home is located just south of the University of Denver campus. DU gave the all-clear for people on campus, though the situation was ongoing in the 9 p.m. hour.

Police told Denver7 that the inadvertent alert was due to a mixup of some sort at the city’s emergency communications department.

A wireless emergency alert (WEA) was sent to a broader area than intended for an incident at 2495 S. Vine Street. The shelter-in-place alert applies only to a two-block radius around that address and recipients outside that area should disregard the alert. — Denver Public Safety Department (@DenSafetyDept) January 18, 2026

The circumstances leading up to the person barricading themselves in the residence were not immediately made clear.

This story will be updated.