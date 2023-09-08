Denver to expand use of tornado siren to incorporate an all-hazards approach

DENVER — Denver is updating its policy on using tornado sirens to include other disasters and hazards.

The City and County of Denver's Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said Friday morning that under the new policy, the city can use the sirens to warn the public about "imminent and widespread threats to life-safety including, but not limited to events such as tornadoes, dam failure resulting in dangerous flooding, wildfires, and hazmat situations."

This decision comes in the wake of recent national disasters, including the wildfires in Hawaii.

Denver OEM said if you hear the sirens, take shelter immediately and look for warnings and other instructions on how to stay safe from city social media or local news.

“Expanding the usage of our expansive siren system to include an all-hazard approach helps us ensure we will reach as many residents as possible during a life-threatening disaster or emergency,” said Denver Office of Emergency Management Executive Director Matthew Mueller.

Denver has 86 sirens, including 75 in the city and 11 at the Denver International Airport. They are all silently tested each month.

Click here to learn more about alerts, notifications and warnings in Denver. A virtual alerts system training open to the public is scheduled for Sept. 19 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required.