Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

NTSB investigating rail worker seriously injured at Globeville BNSF railyard early Tuesday morning

Employee rushed to surgery and had to have right leg amputated, Carl Smith with the Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation Workers Union (SMART) confirms to Denver7
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 5, 8am
denver fire rescue.jpg
denver fire .jpg
Denver fire train.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it's investigating the serious injury of a worker at a Globeville BNSF railyard early Tuesday morning.

BNSF Railway said an employee was injured while performing work in the Denver railyard off Park Avenue West. The company is not releasing the employee's name for privacy reasons.

The Denver Fire Department said one of the train cars derailed inside the railyard around 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, trapping the worker. The Denver Fire Department said first responders worked to free him and get him to a hospital for severe injuries to his right leg.

Carl Smith with the Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation (SMART) Workers Union confirmed to Denver7 that the worker was rushed to surgery and had to have his right leg amputated.

Smith said this is the fourth significant incident involving BNSF in Colorado in four years. There was a fatal crash in Denver in February 2022, a bridge collapse in Pueblo in October 2023 and a head-on collision in Boulder in August 2024.

Prior coverage:

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7gives.jpg

Denver7 | Gives