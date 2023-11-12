No injuries reported after train derails in Gilpin County

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — No injuries have been reported after a freight train derailed in Gilpin County Sunday.

The Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area near Colo. 72 (Coal Creek Canyon Road) and S. Beaver Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office said there is no leakage or fumes from the cars and they don’t anticipate issuing any evacuations.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation. No other details have been released.