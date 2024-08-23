Two trains collide in Boulder Thursday night, spilling fuel and injuring two conductors

BOULDER, Colo. — Two trains collided in Boulder Thursday night north of Boulder Community Health, spilling fuel and injuring two conductors, the Boulder Police Department said.
The train bridge was damaged and fuel from the trains leaked into the creek, Boulder police said. The conductors got minor injuries in the wreck.
Part of Valmont Road is blocked as a result of the wreck, investigation and cleanup. The area along Pearl Parkway near 48th Street and Arapahoe Avenue will be closed for the next three days to conduct the investigation and cleanup, according to Boulder police.
An Xcel Energy power line was also impacted as a result of the crash. 14 customers were affected by the power outage.
