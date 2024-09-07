No injuries reported after train and truck collide in Boulder early Saturday

BOULDER, Colo. — Nobody was injured in a crash involving a truck and a train in Boulder early Saturday morning.

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Boulder Fire-Rescue and the Boulder Police Department, as well as other emergency personnel, responded to a report of a crash that involved a truck and a train off Diagonal Highway.

Authorities determined that the crash happened between 63rd Street and 55th Street.

Nobody was injured.

Boulder Fire-Rescue

The train was blocking the intersections of Diagonal Highway and Jay Road, as well as Diagonal Highway and 55th Street. Those intersections have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other details were available Saturday morning.

About two weeks ago, a train derailed north of Boulder Community Health, according to BNSF Railway. Two crew members had minor injuries. Watch our coverage on this crash below:

That crash also is under investigation still, so no information was available on what caused the incident.