Denver Zoo working around the clock to keep animals cool amid Colorado heat wave

DENVER — Staying cool in the sweltering heat that's parked itself over Colorado is a challenge for all of us. It can be especially tough for the animals at the Denver Zoo.

The Denver Zoo is home to 2,500 animals from every corner of the world. Some of them are used to the heat, while others are not. No matter where they are from, keeping them cool can be a challenge.

Officials said the zoo is equipped with various cooling systems, including misting systems that help keep the animals cool in the outside part of their habitats. They have plenty of access to drinking water, and some animals can spend the day inside water features.

"A lot of what you will see is in the design of their habitat," said Jake Kubie, director of communications at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance. "They can go indoors if they like, or outdoors if they choose."

Zoo officials have even created icy treats to help animals stay cool and stay hydrated in the extreme heat.

"It's our top priority, taking care of the animals and all living beings here at the zoo," said Kubie.

Zoo officials said it boils down to making sure the animals have appropriate shade and plenty of ways to stay hydrated.

The zoo is adjusting its hours so people can still enjoy the attractions while avoiding the heat. The Denver Zoo is opening at 7:30 a.m. Saturday through Monday for all guests and members.