How this prolonged heat wave could impact Colorado roads and highways

DENVER — As the state braces for an unusual streak of 100-degree days and potential record-breaking heat Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber is looking at the impacts on Colorado’s roads and highways this weekend.

“There are problems when you have prolonged heat on either asphalt or on concrete, it’s really these prolonged days that makes it an issue,” said Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. “It’s called thermal expansion and what happens is when the concrete heats up and that internal stress builds up, it can cause the concrete to buckle – to basically rise up and crack.”

It’s particularly common in areas where concrete slabs are poured with insufficient or narrow expansion joints, which is the space in between the slabs.

“Thermal expansion can be made worse when there’s too much moisture or where the soil beneath the concrete is not properly prepared,” added Luber.

It’s more common to see road buckling on older roads or concrete, but it doesn’t happen that often in Colorado.

“Asphalt or blacktop reacts differently to temperature changes by expanding and contracting evenly over the entire surface, but it can become soft and heavy and vehicles can leave ruts in those lanes,” said Luber.

CDOT said crews are constantly checking for buckling concrete on Colorado roadways and highways all summer and not just on stretches of extreme temps like we’ll see this weekend.

DENVER WEEKEND TEMPS AND RECORDS

Here’s a look at the expected high temperatures in Denver and the previous record temps.

Friday’s high: 102° | Record temp is 101°

Saturday’s high: 102° | Record temp is 102°

Sunday’s high: 103° | Record temp is 100°

Luber reminded pet owners that asphalt temperatures are not just dangerous for people.

“If you’re out driving around and you have your pets with you, you have to have some shoes or something to protect your feet and your pet’s feet as well,” said Luber.

Expect 100+ degrees in metro Denver for today and the weekend