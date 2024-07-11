Watch Now
Colorado fire officials watching fire weather conditions as heat wave hits the state

With the extreme heat building here in Colorado, fire officials are keeping a close eye on the fire conditions around the state. And while we’re not expecting strong, gusty winds into the weekend, the fire danger is still a big concern as a prolonged heat wave arrives here in Colorado.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jul 11, 2024

"The Marshall Fire is fresh in our memories," said Janette Feijoo of Westminster.

She knows about the threat of fire, living right next to open fields filled with thick dry brush that's getting drier with the hot weather. That's why she keeps on eight-foot brush clearance behind a fence at the end of her yard, just in case of a fire.

"Luckily we got through the Fourth of July without sparks going everywhere," said Feijoo.

Fire officials said Thursday they hope that the lucky streak continues right through the weekend and through some of the hottest weather we've seen so far this year in Colorado.

Right now, the forecast is calling for triple-digit temperatures, little to no rain, along with low humidity levels. And that's not good news when it comes to the threat of fire.

"It is summer in Colorado, is the bottom line," said Rocco Snart, with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. "We expect it to get hot and dry and have the fuels change on us. So I'm not overly concerned, but I'm guarded."

Guarded, knowing that Colorado's weather conditions can change quickly. That's something Feijoo knows well.

"It doesn't even have to be windy," said Feijoo. "We hope for the best, just hope for the best," Feijoo said.

Fire officials said this heat wave will only dry out Colorado further, making it easier for fires to start and spread as the summer goes on. They recommend that people stay aware of the fire restrictions that could be issued by local government agencies.

They also advised people to monitor the weather for changing conditions, and to heed any red flag watches and warnings that could be issued by the National Weather Service.

Denver’s forecast high temperature for Friday is 102 degrees, dropping to 100 degrees on Saturday before the warmest day of the weekend arrives on Sunday where metro temps should soar to at least 103 degrees, according to the NWS.

Across the urban corridor and northeastern plains, temperatures could range between 98 to 105 degrees in some locations.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder has issued a heat advisory each day — Friday through Sunday — starting at 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.

