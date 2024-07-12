Record-breaking heat wave arrives in Denver: What to expect across Colorado

DENVER — A scorching-hot weather pattern, unusual for Colorado, will sit over the state for the next several days and is expected to break Denver weather records through the weekend.

The record-breaking heat wave has placed the Denver metro and communities along the Front Range including Fort Collins, Boulder, Fort Morgan under a heat advisory starting at 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. each day on Friday through Sunday.

“102° is our expected high today and it looks like we’ll break that record of 101 degrees this afternoon,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. “This weather pattern is the opposite of what we have during high fire danger periods when the wind is blowing and there’s a lot of action going on. This is more stagnant air that will sit over us.”

Weather forecasters and health officials warn Coloradans to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during the peak afternoon hours, especially those people who are susceptible to weather-related health issues.

“Highs will soar into the 100-105 degree range each day, and the prolonged period of heat will add to heat stress on people and outdoor animals,” added the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

DENVER WEEKEND TEMPS AND RECORDS

Here’s a look at the expected high temperatures in Denver and the previous record temps.

Friday’s high: 102° | Record temp is 101°

Saturday’s high: 102° | Record temp is 102°

Sunday’s high: 103° | Record temp is 100°

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Denver is 105 degrees and Donaldson said the city has only hit that temp 5 times in the past.

While some Colorado communities could see a 105° degree temp by this weekend, Denver is not expected to reach the all-time record, but here’s when it has happened in the past.

June 28, 2018

June 26, 2012

June 25, 2012

July 20, 2005

August 8, 1878

Across Colorado’s urban corridor and northeastern plains, temperatures could range between 98 to 105 degrees or more in some locations.

SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION

Heat exhaustion can develop in just a few minutes. Common symptoms include headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, clammy skin and a fast or weak pulse.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), people suffering from heat exhaustion should sip water, loosen clothes, find a cooler location and apply cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath.

Anyone with heat exhaustion symptoms that last longer than 1 hour or are experiencing worsening conditions should seek immediate medical help.

CDC The entire Denver metro, Boulder and communities stretching to Fort Collins and Greeley are under the heat advisory where symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke remain a concern particularly for people more prone to weather-related health issues.



SYMPTOMS OF HEAT STROKE

The CDC says heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness in which the body temperature can rise to 106° or higher in as little as 15 minutes.

Heat stroke symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, heavy sweating, seizures and can be fatal if not treated.If heat stroke is suspected, 911 should be called and the victim should be moved to a shaded or cooler area and outer clothes should be removed.

The CDC says to help cool the victim, wet the person’s skin, soak clothes in water or apply cold wet cloths to the skin.

In addition to the dangerous heat, air quality in the Denver metro will likely remain a concern over the next several days for all people and especially sensitive populations.

An ozone action day alert has been issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) until at least 4 p.m. Thursday.

“Continued hot and stagnant weather will allow ozone to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups…the highest concentrations are expected in southern and western portions of the Denver Metro area,” said the CDHPE.

There is an increased risk of respiratory problems for children, adults and anyone else with lung issues. The CDHPE urges people with breathing or lung issues to reduce time outdoors and avoid any heavy activity during the upcoming heat wave.

“Just a lot of stagnant air that will be sitting over us for the end of the week and the weekend,” added Donaldson.”

NWS Boulder The NWS has issued a heat advisory for the Front Range.

RARE 100-DEGREE DAY STRETCH IN DENVER

Denver’s official weather reporting station at Denver International Airport last recorded 100 degrees on June 25, 2024. Before that, the last time Denver officially hit 100° was back on August 5, 2022.

Denver has not experienced a streak of three consecutive 100-degree days since June 2021 and before that way back in July of 2012.2012 was a particularly hot period where Denver saw the most 100-degree days ever in a single year reaching a record 13 days of triple digit heat.

Sunday’s temperature will warm close to the all-time record in Denver of 105°.

If Denver reaches 100 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday – that would bring this year’s total to 4 days of 100-degree heat and would rank in the Top 10 of 100-degree days by year.

The heat has already made headlines in Denver this summer after NWS data recorded June as the second-warmest on record just behind the scorcher of 2012.

COLORADO HEAT WAVE | FORECAST TEMPS BY CITY

Here’s a look at how high temperatures are expected to peak starting Friday through the weekend in these Colorado communities. To view the chart in fullscreen mode, click this link.

The potential for record-high temperatures stretches across communities along the I-25 corridor and through the plains. If there is moisture to be had in Colorado, any storms would likely form over mountain communities with most of the rest of the state unfortunately remaining dry, according to the NWS.

“This extended heat can have negative impacts on health, especially those sensitive to heat. It is essential to stay hydrated in these conditions and check on loved ones and pets while these conditions persist,” added the NWS.

PREVIOUS DENVER HIGH-TEMPERATURE RECORDS THIS WEEKEND

To break heat records in Denver, the afternoon high temperatures would need to break these previous records for the following days:



July 12: 101° set in 1971

July 13: 100° set in 2003

July 14: 100° set in 1878

For context, the normal afternoon high in Denver for this time of the year is 90 degrees.

Along with the potential health impacts, Xcel Energy urged customers to follow certain tips to help reduce electricity costs during the upcoming heat wave. Customers can conserve energy by opening interior doors to improve air circulation, closing drapes and blinds during the day, and running large appliances like washing machines outside the hottest periods of the day.

To see the 100-degree temps in Denver infographic in fullscreen mode, click this link.

