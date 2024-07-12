List of cooling centers in the Denver metro to beat the heat

DENVER — As record-setting temperatures settle into Colorado this weekend, Denver metro communities are opening cooling centers to help people take a break from the heat wave.

The City of Denver said the parks and recreation department will open all currently operating rec centers during regular business hours.

Use this link to a google map to find a Denver recreation center near you.

The city also said Denver Public Library locations will also be open as a place to cool off from the heat.

Denver Parks and Recreation staff will also be in local parks to help anyone suffering heat illness.“Staff will have water and Gatorade available for those who need to rehydrate,” the city said in a release.

Fort Collins and city partners announced an indoor day shelter will be open at the Murphy Center at 242 Conifer Street starting at 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday.

Murphy Center will stay open through 8 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the City of Aurora, emergency cooling stations are available at libraries on days where the temperature exceeds 99 degrees.



Central Library Central Library 14949 E. Alameda Parkway Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday: Closed

Chambers Plaza Library 1551 N. Chambers RoadMonday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday: Closed

Hoffman Library1298 Peoria St.Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday: Closed

Martin Luther King Jr. Library9898 E. Colfax Ave.Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday: Closed

Aurora Day Resource Center13387 E. 19th Place24/7 Facility: 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The City of Westminster announced the following recreation centers and libraries will be open through the weekend as a place to cool off. Check with each location on specific times they are open.

City Park Recreation Center (10455 N. Sheridan Blvd.)

City Park Fitness Center (10475 Sheridan Blvd.)

West View Recreation Center (10747 W. 108th Ave.)

Swim & Fitness Center (3290 W. 76th Ave.)

The MAC (3295 W. 72nd Ave.)

Countryside Pool (10470 Oak St.)

Irving Street Library (7392 Irving St.)

College Hill Library (3705 W. 112th Ave.)

The City of Denver reminded residents to never leave pets alone in a vehicle and if anyone sees an animal in distress to call 311 or Animal Protection at 720-913-2080.

Denver’s Good Samaritan law offers legal protection to someone breaking a vehicle window to help an animal, but the city recommends people be familiar with immunity regulations at this link.

Expect 100+ degrees in metro Denver for today and the weekend