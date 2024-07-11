State park sunscreen stations provide simple solution in hot and dangerous weather

LITTLETON, Colo. – Visitors to eight of Colorado’s state parks can use free sunscreen stations to protect themselves from the sun, which is especially important as we encounter dangerous heat and UV levels over the next few days.

The free sunscreen stations are available at the following parks:

· Chatfield State Park

· Roxborough State Park

· Golden Gate Canyon State Park

· Eleven Mile State Park

· Spinney Mountain State Park

· Ridgway State Park

· State Forest State Park

· Castlewood Canyon State Park

We've included an interactive map of locations below.

“We're in Denver, at the Mile High City,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, Chief Medical Officer at Swedish Medical Center. “All of that UVA, UVB light coming down, we don't have the same filtration to protect our skin since we're at altitude.”

Applying the right amount of sunscreen is crucial to avoid serious health issues down the road.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Beachgoers enjoying Chatfield State Park, presumably protected by sunscreen.

“Reapply frequently,” said Warner. “Especially if you get wet for some reason, just follow the label on your sunscreen. But protect, protect, protect.”

It's advice 13-year-old Oliver Lampe knows well.

“Sunburns hurt a lot,” said Lampe while enjoying a day at the beach with his family. “And then in the future it can lead to skin cancer.”

Many visitors to Chatfield State Park on Thursday decided to bring umbrellas, tents, or other canopies to protect themselves from the sun. One such beachgoer was Amber Perez, visiting the park with her friends.

“It's not too bad as long as you got some protection,” said Perez. “Get out and enjoy the sun, just be protected while you do it.”

Below is a map of free sunscreen stations across Colorado.