Police obtain arrest warrant for sixth and final man from viral video at Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police have obtained an arrest warrant for the sixth and final man allegedly seen in a viral video captured at a troubled apartment complex near 12th Avenue and Dallas Street in August.

A neighboring doorbell camera captured six men arriving at and eventually entering an apartment at the Edge of Lowry complex. One man was armed with a long rifle, while others appeared to be carrying handguns.

The surveillance video was recorded on Aug. 18, roughly 10 minutes before 25-year-old Oswaldo Jose Dabion Araujo was shot at the complex. He later died from his injuries.

On Sept. 20, the Aurora Police Department announced it had arrested one person — 21-year-old Naudi Lopez-Fernandez — and identified two others — Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 25, and Jose Serpa-Acosta, 20 — from the video.

Watch our initial coverage in the video player below:

Viral video of armed men inside Aurora apartment: 1 arrested, 2 ID'd; none yet linked to a gang

Lopez-Fernandez was arrested on felony burglary and menacing charges. Zambrano-Pacheco and Serpa-Acosta are wanted for first-degree burglary and menacing with a firearm and have not yet been located. Police said the burglary and menacing charges were related to the incident captured on surveillance video.

Five days later, the department announced it had identified the three remaining people from the video. At the time, Aurora PD said it was "not immediately identifying the three suspects or their charges."

On Tuesday, the department announced it had obtained arrest warrants for two of the three remaining people — Edilson Yoel Pena-Angulo, 25, and Danyeer Aramillo-Meneses, 23. The two are wanted for first-degree burglary and menacing with a firearm, both felonies.

Aurora PD said on Tuesday it was still "[building] additional facts about the sixth remaining suspect in anticipation that a warrant for his arrest will be filed in the future." One day later, the department announced an active warrant for the sixth and final suspect, identified as Adan Jose Ramirez-Sanchez, 37. He is also wanted for first-degree burglary and menacing with a firearm.

Aurora Police Department Pictured: Adan Jose Ramirez-Sanchez

Of the six men, only one is in custody and five are on the run, according to Aurora police. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

The case is being investigated by officers assigned to Aurora PD's Operation Safe Haven, which is tasked with "investigating crimes against Aurora's migrant community."

The video went viral on social media after users claimed it showed members of a Venezuelan gang that had "taken over" the apartment complex. Aurora police on Wednesday said none of the six men have been connected to any criminal organization at this time but "that piece of the investigation is ongoing."