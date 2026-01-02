Driver of SUV on the side of E-470 hit and killed by semi-truck driver late Friday morning

The driver of an SUV was hit and killed on the side of E-470 late Friday morning by a semi-truck driver, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.
The wreck happened around 11:42 a.m. Friday, CSP said, after the driver of the SUV pulled over on the side of E-470 and got out of the vehicle to check on something.
Northbound E-470 remains shut down completely between Jordan and Parker Roads while troopers finish the crash investigation and cleanup.
The semi-truck driver remained on scene after the wreck and is cooperating with the investigation, according to CSP.
