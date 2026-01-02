Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
Denver7 Traffic

Actions

Driver of SUV on the side of E-470 hit and killed by semi-truck driver late Friday morning

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 2, 11am
470 crash with blur.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The driver of an SUV was hit and killed on the side of E-470 late Friday morning by a semi-truck driver, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

The wreck happened around 11:42 a.m. Friday, CSP said, after the driver of the SUV pulled over on the side of E-470 and got out of the vehicle to check on something.

Northbound E-470 remains shut down completely between Jordan and Parker Roads while troopers finish the crash investigation and cleanup.

The semi-truck driver remained on scene after the wreck and is cooperating with the investigation, according to CSP.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
traffic.jpg