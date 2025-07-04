Attorney for Aurora dentist accused of poisoning wife arrested for alleged arson, withdraws on eve of trial

An attorney for the Aurora dentist charged with poisoning his wife to death withdrew from the case this week after he was arrested on suspicion of arson — first responders found the lawyer sitting on the porch of his Centennial home as it burned behind him Saturday night.

Robert Werking withdrew as counsel for murder suspect James Craig on Tuesday, just two days after his arrest and just 10 days before Craig’s murder trial was set to start in Arapahoe County District Court.

It’s the second time that a member of Craig’s legal team has pulled out on the eve of the dentist’s high-profile trial.

Werking owned the home that burned with his wife, Lisa Fine Moses, who is also an attorney representing Craig. She did not withdraw from the murder case, and Craig is now represented by Fine Moses and attorney Ashley Witham, who joined the team on June 18.

Fine Moses did not return a request for comment Thursday. Werking could not be reached.

