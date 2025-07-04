Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Attorney for Aurora dentist accused of poisoning wife arrested for alleged arson, withdraws on eve of trial

Robert Werking is second lawyer for murder suspect James Craig to leave case ahead of high-profile trial
A judge has determined there's enough evidence to prosecute a former Aurora dentist accused of killing his wife in 2023 and allegedly trying to get a fellow inmate to kill a detective investigating him.
Judge rules former Aurora dentist in 'murder-for-hire' plot can be prosecuted
James Craig aurora dentist
An attorney for the Aurora dentist charged with poisoning his wife to death withdrew from the case this week after he was arrested on suspicion of arson — first responders found the lawyer sitting on the porch of his Centennial home as it burned behind him Saturday night.

Robert Werking withdrew as counsel for murder suspect James Craig on Tuesday, just two days after his arrest and just 10 days before Craig’s murder trial was set to start in Arapahoe County District Court.

It’s the second time that a member of Craig’s legal team has pulled out on the eve of the dentist’s high-profile trial.

Werking owned the home that burned with his wife, Lisa Fine Moses, who is also an attorney representing Craig. She did not withdraw from the murder case, and Craig is now represented by Fine Moses and attorney Ashley Witham, who joined the team on June 18.

Fine Moses did not return a request for comment Thursday. Werking could not be reached.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

