Aurora dentist accused of fatally poisoning wife faces new charges of asking daughter to help cover up crime

James Craig is accused of trying to persuade two people to tamper with evidence
Prosecutors prevailed during a hearing inside an Arapahoe County courtroom Wednesday to determine if an Aurora dentist will stand trial for the poisoning death of his wife.
Posted at 9:39 PM, Apr 11, 2024
An Aurora dentist charged with fatally poisoning his wife last year is now accused of asking his daughter and another person to help cover up the crime, court records show.

James Craig, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Angela Craig, 43, who died March 18, 2023, from lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant found in over-the-counter eyedrops.

Investigators allege James Craig bought arsenic and cyanide days before his wife was poisoned to death, searched online about how to poison someone, was having an affair and faced financial difficulties.

Prosecutors on Wednesday outlined two new charges against Craig — two counts of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence — in an amended complaint filed in Arapahoe County District Court. The charges will become official once a judge approves the amended complaint.

In addition to first-degree murder, he is now also accused of attempting to persuade one of his daughters to tamper with physical evidence in order to facilitate a crime between March 18, 2023, and March 31, 2023, the amended complaint states.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

