Prosecutors call Aurora dentist’s alleged poisoning of wife ‘detailed, deliberate, and determined’

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Prosecutors prevailed during a hearing inside an Arapahoe County courtroom Wednesday to determine if an Aurora dentist will stand trial for the poisoning death of his wife. They called the alleged actions of James Craig "detailed, deliberate, and determined."

James Craig was formally charged in March with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 43-year-old wife Angela Craig. She died March 18, 2023, at University Hospital after being poisoned by cyanide and tetrahydrozoline (found in eye drops), according to a coroner who testified Wednesday.

Craig drove his wife to the hospital on the morning of March 15 because she was complaining of severe headaches and dizziness. She was pronounced brain dead three days later, according to an affidavit. Craig was arrested the next day.

Angela Craig was admitted to the hospital at least two other times prior to her death--on March 6, 2023, and on March 9, 2023. She was hospitalized both times with symptoms consistent with arsenic ingestion, the affidavit read.

Prosecutors allege Craig had searched the internet for poison-related inquiries before the hospital admissions. According to the affidavit, some of those search terms included, “How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human” and “Is arsenic detectable in autopsy?”

In the arrest affidavit, authorities suggested Craig murdered his wife to be with another woman. But that woman — Karin Cain — said their connection was built on lies. She talked to ABC News about their relationship on Wednesday.

Defense attorneys said during Wednesday's hearing that the lead detective in the case was improperly trained and her interrogation techniques were inappropriate. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.