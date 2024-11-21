Attorney dumps Aurora dentist just before jury selection, delaying trial in high-profile poisoning case

The murder trial for an Aurora dentist accused of poisoning his wife was delayed Thursday after his attorney abruptly withdrew from the case just before jury selection was scheduled to begin.

Denver attorney Harvey Steinberg cited two rules of professional conduct as reasons for his departure from the case: one, that his client was persisting in a course of action that he “reasonably believes is criminal or fraudulent,” and two, that his client was insisting on action he “considers repugnant or… has a fundamental disagreement (with),” according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Arapahoe County District Court Judge Darren Vahle on Thursday granted Steinberg’s request to withdraw from the case. That left his former client, James Craig, 46, without representation on the morning his jury trial was set to begin.

Vahle delayed the trial, and Craig is due back in court on Dec. 16 to introduce a new attorney.

Steinberg declined to comment Thursday.

