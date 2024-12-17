New attorneys appointed, court dates scheduled in Aurora dentist’s murder case

Two new attorneys will represent the Aurora dentist accused of poisoning his wife after his previous attorney abruptly quit just before jury selection, delaying the murder trial by months.

The case was delayed on Nov. 21 when Denver attorney Harvey Steinberg suddenly withdrew, leaving his former client, 46-year-old James Craig, without representation on the morning his jury trial was set to begin.

Two attorneys from Arapahoe County-based LFM Defense — Lisa Fine Moses and Rob Gerald Werking — took over Craig’s case in a Monday appearance of counsel hearing, according to Eric Ross, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District.

Craig will next appear in court on Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing to address new charges filed in the case, according to court records.

New trial dates have not been set and will likely be determined after Craig’s February hearing, Ross said.

