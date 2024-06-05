Aurora dentist accused of killing wife discussed it with mistress, district attorney alleges

AURORA, Colo. — Court documents reveal "some of the most damning evidence" from prosecutors in the case against an Aurora dentist accused of killing his wife by poisoning her protein shakes.

Angela Craig, 43, died on March 18, 2023, from lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant found in over-the-counter eyedrops. She suffered through several bouts of sickness where doctors could not determine the cause. Her husband, James Craig, was arrested early on March 19, 2023, for first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with her death.

James Craig practiced dentistry at Summerbrook Dental Group. He was formally charged with first-degree murder on March 23 and in mid-July, a charge of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence was added. Another charge of tampering with physical evidence was added in May 2024, and prosecutors are now seeking a third charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Craig pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and the first charge of tampering with physical evidence in October 2023. His trial is scheduled for August 8.

Ahead of a motions hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Craig's defense team filed a motion requesting all charges against their client be dropped because of "outrageous government conduct."

If the charges are not dropped, defense attorneys would like the judge to exclude evidence from a witness at trial. Prosecutors allege the witness is one of Craig's mistresses. Prosecutors claim the evidence from that witness is "some of the most damning evidence" in the case against Craig.

Craig's attorneys argue prosecutors lied to the witness when interviewing her, and that she was coerced into making certain statements. They claim the inclusion of any of that evidence would violate Craig's due process rights because they are "inherently unreliable."

In response, prosecutors wrote the defense's motion is motivated by desperation. The document continues to detail certain voice memos allegedly exchanged by Craig and the witness, which include:

February 2, 2023: Do you know anyone who can help me with my problem down here? I can pay handsomely. I want to be with you.

February 3, 2023: Hitting up a homeless person actually sounds like the only choice right now. I made $66,000 in January and I want desperately to share that with you and help you. I feel so trapped.

February 15, 2023: I’m looking forward to Thursday night so much! Maybe we can come up with a solution. I love how resourceful you are. I want to bless your life.

Prosecutors claim the witness interviewed with investigators voluntarily and assert that the defendant is trying to exclude "relevant, voluntary, reliable, and admissible evidence." They are requesting the judge deny the defense's motion without a hearing.

Craig's next court appearance is scheduled for June 5 at 2:30 p.m. His trial remains slated for August.